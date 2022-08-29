Politics Vietnam always considers US one of top important partners: Deputy PM Vietnam always considers the US one of its top important partners, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam told visiting Senior Aid to US Senator Tim Rieser at a reception in Hanoi on August 29.

Politics Vietnamese, Cuban foreign ministries hold seventh political consultation Cuba’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerardo Peñalver Portal is on an official visit to Vietnam for the seventh political consultation between the two foreign ministries from August 28 – September 1 at the invitation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Politics PM hails contributions of COP26 President Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has hailed President of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) Alok Kumar Sharma, who is also British Minister for the Cabinet Office, for his contributions to stepping up the delivery of COP26 commitments.

Politics President asks Thanh Hoa to make comprehensive breakthroughs President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the central province of Thanh Hoa to make comprehensive breakthroughs by 2029 – the year marking the 1,000th anniversary of its name.