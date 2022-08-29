NA Standing Committee talks socio-economic recovery, development projects
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened an extraordinary session in Hanoi on August 29 to look into the assignment of tasks and projects under the socio-economic recovery and development programme and investments for them.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the working session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened an extraordinary session in Hanoi on August 29 to look into the assignment of tasks and projects under the socio-economic recovery and development programme and investments for them.
The meeting, presided over NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, also discussed adjustments and supplements to the central budget estimate of 2022 yearly plans of ministries, centrally-run agencies and localities.
In his remarks, Hue said the committee is scheduled to issue resolutions before September 2 to facilitate capital allocation to ministries, agencies and localities by the Government and the Prime Minister.
In January, lawmakers agreed to put aside 176 trillion VND (7.51 billion USD) from the central budget for development investment.
Of the total, more than 172.56 trillion VND has been informed to ministries and agencies so far to complete 264 tasks and projects, of which 94 have investment procedures done, according to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong.
The projects were reviewed to ensure their observance to regulations of the Investment Law, he continued.
In its proposal sent to the NA Standing Committee, the Government also suggested the committee issue a resolution on the allocation of development investment under the socio-economic recovery and development programme, as well as adjustments and supplements to the investment plan of the central budget for 2022.
As of August 28, 16 ministries, centrally-run agencies and localities had yet completed the disbursement.
Some said the total capital sourced from the central budget and to be allocated to ministries, agencies and localities should be decided at the fourth meeting of the 15th NA./.