Agencies assisting Vietnamese NA, Thai House of Representatives strengthen ties
General Secretary of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong had a working session with Acting Secretary General of the Thai House of Representatives Arpath Sukhanunh in Bangkok, on December 7 on the occasion of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Thailand.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L) and President of the Thai NA Wan Muhamad Noor Matha (R) witness the signing of the MoU on cooperation between the Vietnamese NA Office and the Secretariat of the Thai House of Representatives. (Photo: VNA)
The two sides highly valued the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the Thai House of Representatives, and between the Vietnamese NA Office and the Secretariat of the Thai House of Representatives.
The two documents will create a legal foundation to continue lifting the two countries’ parliamentary cooperation to a new height, they affirmed.
Arpath Sukhanunh asserted that his agency will coordinate closely with the Secretariat and the Office of the Vietnamese NA in implementing contents of the two MoUs so as to contribute to enhancing the Thailand-Vietnam relations.
The two sides agreed to consolidate and promote bilateral collaboration through diverse forms, increase the exchange of delegations to exchange information and share experiences in assisting the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Thai House of Representatives, and promoting capacity building./.