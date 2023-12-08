Politics Vietnam to foster comprehensive cooperation with Cambodia: Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang has highlighted the special friendship between the two countries in his recent interview granted to Cambodia’s Kampuchea Thmey Daily.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Thailand enhanced strategic partnership National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue paid an official visit to Thailand from December 7-10 at the invitation of Thai House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha. The visit affirms Vietnam’s commitment to continuing to develop the Vietnam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership to new heights, making it increasingly substantive and effective.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Belarus inaugurates Consulate General in HCM City The Consulate General of Belarus in Ho Chi Minh City was inaugurated at No 2/6, Road 31, Binh An Ward, Thu Duc city, on December 7.