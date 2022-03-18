Agoda names countries with highest number of visitors keen to visit Vietnam
An aerial view of Cat Ba island (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed 10 countries with the highest numbers of tourists keen to travel to Vietnam.
Singapore takes the lead in countries searching for information on Vietnam. Tourists from the country wish to enjoy the cordiality, beautiful landscapes and cuisine of Vietnam, Agoda added.
Other countries in the list include the US, the Republic of Korea, India, Malaysia, Australia, followed by the UK, Germany, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.
Damien Devillian (centre), one of the first tourists from Singapore to visit Vietnam after the country officially reopened international tourism (Photo: VNA)A day after Vietnam reopened international tourism from March 15, Singapore restored two-way quarantine-free travel with the country.
Meanwhile, the RoK is among Vietnam’s leading foreign investors, and people from this East Asian nation form a large community in Vietnam.
After two year, Vietnam has officially resumed all international flights and tourism activities, opening up chances for tourism recovery and tourist attraction. The country has also reinstated visa waivers for citizens from 13 countries like in the pre-pandemic period.
Most tourists want to travel to the three Vietnamese largest cities of Hanoi capital, Ho Chi Minh City in the south and the central city of Da Nang, according to the travel platform./.