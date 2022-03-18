Travel Da Nang: Cable car system to Golden Bridge opens to visitors Visitors to central Da Nang city now can easily reach Vang (Golden) Bridge to enjoy spectacular surrounding landscapes thanks to a newly inaugurated cable car system to this famous place.

Travel Infographic Vietnam resumes visa exemption for citizens from 13 countries The Vietnamese Government on March 15 agreed to waive entry visa requirements for foreign nationals entering the country from 13 nations.

Travel Nghe An stands ready to welcome tourists back The north-central province of Nghe An has conducted a range of activities to welcome tourists once more, in accordance with the Government’s plan to resume all tourism activities after a long hiatus caused by COVID-19.

Travel Quang Ninh tourism striving to thrive after complete reopening The northeastern province of Quang Ninh is applying various measures to promote its tourism with the image of a safe, friendly, attractive destination where best conditions are provided to visitors to the locality.