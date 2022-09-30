Business M&As in Vietnam forecast to slow down in H2 2022 After seeing positive results in the first half of 2022, mergers and acquisition (M&A) activities in Vietnam are forecast to slow down in the second half as investors become more conservative about several macro trends impacting the country’s economy, according to an analysis of M&A data by Ernst & Young (EY).

Business Multi-million dollar garment factory opens in An Giang The Mekong Delta province of An Giang opened a garment factory on September 30 with Dutch investment of 253 billion VND (10.6 million USD).

Business HCM City’s CPI up 0.3% in September Ho Chi Minh City’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.3% in September, with six out of the 11 groups of goods and services witnessing an increase in prices, the municipal Statistics Office reported on September 30.

Business B2B event helps Vietnamese, Korean firms boost partnership A business delegation from Gwangju - the sixth-largest metropolis of the Republic of Korea (RoK), joined a business-to-business (B2B) trade event with Vietnamese enterprises held by the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA Hanoi) from September 26 – 30.