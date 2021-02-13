Workers process soya bean for export at a factory of the An Giang Fruit - Vegetables & Foodstuff JSC (Antesco) in An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

- The agriculture sector’s export target of 44 billion USD this year, set by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, is a high but feasible goal, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong has said.He told the Dien dan Doanh nghiep (Business Forum) newspaper in a recent interview that 2020 was a year full of challenges and difficulties for Vietnam’s economy, including the agriculture sector, due to the COVID-19 crisis. The sector also had to face natural disasters, including unprecedented drought.The growth and trade targets for the sector last year were also the highest ever, with exports set at over 41 billion USD.However, Cuong noted, thanks to the efforts of the entire political system, ministries, sectors, localities, and economic elements, the agricultural sector managed to secure growth of about 2.65 percent and post export earnings of 41.25 billion USD, with nine groups of commodities enjoying shipments of over 10 billion USD.These were good results amid a market filled with fluctuations caused by COVID-19, the minister said, adding that the sector eyes growth of some 2.7-3 percent this year and exports of 42 billion USD.Meanwhile, the PM recently stated that agriculture offers important support for the economy, and set this year’s export target at 44 billion USD, which expresses his high expectations for the sector.The target is considerable but also feasible, according to Cuong.He quoted the PM as saying that the Government has been working to address issues relating to international markets, and with such efforts the country is confident of handling ties with major markets of Vietnam’s agricultural products.Vietnam earned about 3.49 billion USD from exports of agricultural, forestry, and fisheries products in January, up 27.1 percent year-on-year, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development shows.Under a plan recently approved by the PM, Vietnam expects the annual figure to reach some 60-62 billion USD by 2030./.