– The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has provided 32 level-four online public services and processed 16 administrative procedures through the national one-stop-shop mechanism.So far, the ministry’s agencies have received and handled about 703,000 dossiers online.This year, the ministry has continued stepping up administrative reform in line with the Government’s roadmap.It will push ahead with e-government building at the ministry to make its work more open and transparent, thus facilitating social supervision.MARD Deputy Minister Ha Cong Tuan said that the ministry considers administrative reform as one of the important measures for the promotion of the sector’s growth.Last year, the ministry reviewed, cut and simplified 50 percent of business conditions, 50 percent of administrative procedures, and 70 percent of goods types subject to specialised inspections.In 2018, the MARD ranked fourth out of 18 ministries and ministry-level agencies on the administrative reform index by posting 85.34 out of 100 points, up 2.96 points over the previous year. This was the second consecutive year that the ministry enjoyed a rise in the rankings. In 2017, it rose from the 13th to seventh position.–VNA