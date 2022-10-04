Business Customs sector’s budget revenue surges 14.7% in nine months The General Department of Vietnam Customs announced on October 4 that its state budget revenue surpassed 328.83 trillion VND (13.77 billion USD) in the first nine months of 2022, up 14.7% year-on-year.

Business Vietnam's national brand value up 11% Vietnam's national brand value rose by 11% this year, up from 388 billion USD to 431 billion USD, thanks to its growing investment attractiveness to foreign manufacturers, according to the leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.

Business Rising public investment to lift various stocks Public investment is expected to soar in the last months of 2022, giving a big push to various sub-industries.