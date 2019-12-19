Air New Zealand launches new route linking Vietnam, Christchurch
Air New Zealand has opened a new route between Vietnam and Christchurch, with a transit in Singapore.
An aircraft of Air New Zealand (Photo courtesy of the carrier)
Hanoi (VNA) – Air New Zealand has opened a new route between Vietnam and Christchurch, with a transit in Singapore.
The airline said it will operate five flights a week with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
The new route will add to the New Zealand flag carrier’s existing flight service to 32 international airports in 20 countries and territories.
It is also part of a cooperation deal between Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines.
Air New Zealand launched its third season of non-stop flights between Ho Chi Minh City and New Zealand in June last year.
Statistics showed that in the first five months of 2018, around 18,180 New Zealand people travelled to Vietnam, a 105.4 percent year-on-year increase. The number of Vietnamese visitors to New Zealand has also been growing rapidly, reaching 29,340 by April 2018./.
