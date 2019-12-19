Business Vietnam Airlines launches Hanoi – Macau service National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has just launched its flights between Hanoi and China’s Macau, with flight VN456 departing from Hanoi at 19:45 on December 16, and VN459 leaving Macau at 8:35 on December 17 (local time).

Travel Korean airline opens air route to Nha Trang Asiana Airlines Inc – the second biggest carrier by revenue of the Republic of Korea (RoK) – has opened a new route to the popular resort city of Nha Trang in Vietnam’s central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.

Travel Private company granted exclusive rights to Son Doong tours Oxalis Adventure Tours has been granted exclusive rights to accompany adventure seekers to Son Doong, the world’s largest cave, located in central Vietnam, for up to 10 years.

Travel Egypt’s travel company invests 300 million USD in Vietnam Egypt’s Wanna Explore Travel Limited has been licensed to provide services of operating tours and other direct support for air transportation in Vietnam.