Hanoi (VNA) - The “Air travel bubble” between the Hong Kong Special Administrative Zone (China) and Singapore was postponed on November 22, less than 24 hours before it was due to launch.

Speaking at a news conference, Hong Kong’s Minister of Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau said the plan will be delayed for two weeks due to a spike of COVID-19 infection cases in the territory.

The decision is a blow to both the two cities’ battered tourist industries and other countries that had been hoping the scheme might be a model to replicate during the pandemic.

The plan was reached in mid-October, allowing travelers between the two cities to enter without quarantine.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Hong Kong has confirmed over 5,500 infection cases, including 108 deaths./.