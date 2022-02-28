Videos “Blue shirt shippers” support local people during pandemic In the face of the complex development of the COVID-19 pandemic in Yen Bai city, Yen Bai province, “blue shirt shipper” teams were established to serve local people’s shopping needs while they were isolating at home.

Society Can Tho targets unemployment rate at no more than 3 percent by 2030 The Party Committee of Can Tho city has issued a programme on vocational education and job provision for 2021 - 2030, aiming to reduce the unemployment rate to not higher than 4 percent by 2025 and 3 percent by 2030.

Society Ex-officials of Khanh Hoa prosecuted for land-related wrongdoings Seven former officials of Khanh Hoa province have been prosecuted for violating land management regulations under Clause 3 of Article 229 in the 2015 Penal Code.

Society Tra Vinh earmarks 64.2 million USD to improve ethnic minority people’s life The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh will spend 1.4 trillion VND (64.2 million USD) on projects which aim at improving ethnic minority people’s living conditions over the next three years.