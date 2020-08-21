World Thailand’s jewelry design contest promoting value beyond beauty To encourage designers to continue making new designs, the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand has launched the 14th gems and jewelry design contest, highlighting the value of jewelry beyond aesthetics.

World Singapore Airlines burns 3.2bln USD in just two months because of COVID-19 Singapore Airlines has spent 4.4 billion SGD (more than 3.2 billion USD) over the last two months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced governments to close borders to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

World Thailand to cut down power generation reserve The State-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) is planning to reduce the power generation capacity reserve to 15 percent from 40 percent of total capacity, in a move to curb high power costs.