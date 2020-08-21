Algerian press spotlights significance of August Revolution
August Revolution in 1945 (File Photo/VNA)
Algiers (VNA) – In recent days, many prestigious newspapers of Algeria, including La tribune des lecteurs, La tribune diplomatique international, Algérie actualité, and Reporters, have run articles on Vietnam’s August Revolution on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the historic victory (August 19, 1945-2020).
The authors of these articles are researchers well-informed about the country’s history and culture such as General Secretary of the Algeria-Vietnam Friendship Association Mohamed Berzig, and renowned Algerian writer, poet and director Kadour Naimi.
The articles focused on the significance of the August Revolution - the first victory of the Vietnamese people since being led by the Communist Party of Vietnam, which defeated remnants of the feudal regime and colonialists in Vietnam.
The triumph also helped inspire the struggle for national liberation in countries oppressed by colonialism, including Algeria, said the articles.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh said that those articles have helped promoting Vietnam’s image, raising the awareness of Algerian people, especially the youth, of Vietnam as well as the two countries’ relations./.