Society Infographic 200 casualties caused by fires, explosions In the first nine months of 2019, there were 200 casualties caused by fires and explosions in Vietnam.

Society Infographic Individuals honoured for ‘Outstanding citizens of the capital 2019’ An annual ceremony was held in Hanoi on October 5 to honour 10 outstanding citizens for 2019 on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the liberation of the capital.

Society Infographic Nearly 3,000 fire, explosion incidents nationwide In the first nine months of 2019, there were nearly 3,000 fire and explosion incidents, killing 76 people, injuring 124 others and causing a loss of 1.057 trillion VND.

Society Infographic Viet Nam’s most prominent contributions to UN’s activities Since becoming an official member of the United Nations (UN) on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has been always active and making practical contribution to the world’s largest int'l organisation.