Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the ceremony on June 30 (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Health announced that it has completed providing online public health services level 4 for all administrative procedures under the management of the health sector after six months of implementation.

Launched in November 2019, the Ministry of Health's Public Service Portal, at https://dichvucong.moh.gov.vn, is the only portal to focus on all online public services of the health ministry.

Speaking at a ceremony on June 30, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam praised the efforts of the Ministry of Health and relevant sectors in completing the online public service level 4 five years ahead of schedule.

The Deputy PM also urged other ministries and agencies to quickly deploy and complete the online public service at level 4.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that in recent years, the Ministry of Health has paid much attention to administrative reforms in efforts to improve the efficiency of administration management, create transparency in State agencies' activities, and better serve people and businesses.

Since 2014, the health ministry has been one of the first ministries to implement a complete online food safety service, meaning all works, from submitting, supplementing, processing documents, collecting fees and returning results, are implemented in a digital environment. The Ministry of Health was also one of the first ministries to implement the Vietnam National Single Window mechanism since 2015. In 2019, the Ministry of Health’s Public Service Portal was officially opened.

Long stressed that this was a digital revolution in the health sector, contributing to change the face of the health sector in the application of information technology.

The Ministry of Health currently has 281 administrative procedures in 14 fields. By the end of 2019, after five years of implementation, the ministry had built and put into operation 90 online public services levels 3 and 4 in the fields of food safety and nutrition, pharmaceuticals; cosmetics; medical equipment and facilities, training and scientific research, information and technology, medical examination and treatment, as well as preventive medicine with nearly 400 records received every day.

The Ministry of Health's Public Service Portal has been successfully integrated into the National Public Service Portal, National One-Stop Portal and local public service systems to form a platform to support citizens and businesses.

From the beginning of January to date, the health sector handled more than 33,400 files online, of which 4,919 in the equipment and medical field; 8,708 in food safety, 18,027 in drug administration and 1,724 in administration of medical examination and treatment, according to statistics from the health ministry.

Online public service at level 4 means service payments can be done online, and transaction results are available either online or by post, upon request./.