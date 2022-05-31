Videos IQ tests: Vietnamese ranked 9th Of the more than 100 countries and territories participating in IQ rankings conducted by Finland’s Wiqtcom, Vietnam was ranked 9th, with an average IQ of 109.37, followed by Finland.

Society Vietnam attends 58th ASOSAI Governing Board Meeting A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Auditor General Ha Thi My Dung attended the 58th meeting of the Governing Board of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), held virtually on May 31.

Society Quang Ninh, Lao localities beef up ties The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh and Laos’ northern provinces of Houaphanh, Luang Prabang, and Sainyabuli held a virtual conference on May 31 to review their cooperation in the 2017-2021 period and set out orientations for more engagements during 2022-2026.

Society Outstanding SEA Games 31 athletes to be honoured with Labour Order President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 31 signed a decision to confer the Labour Order to athletes who made outstanding achievements at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).