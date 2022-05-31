All Vietnamese contestants secure prizes at 2022 Asian Physics Olympiad
All eight Vietnamese students participating in the 2022 Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO) have won prizes, bringing home one silver, two bronze medals and five certificates of merit, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.
12th-grader Le Minh Hoang from the Hanoi University of Science (HUS)’s High School for Gifted Students earned the silver medal. Also from the school, 10th-grader Vo Hoang Hai and 11th-grader Vu Ngo Hoang Duong, secured the bronze medals, while 11th-grader Nguyen Tuan Minh and 12th-grader Cao Van Dong each received a certificate of merit.
The remaining three certificates went to students from high schools for the gifted in the northern provinces of Vinh Phuc and Bac Ninh, and the south-central province of Phu Yen.
Hosted by India, the online competition lasted from May 23 to 31 and drew 28 contingents with 218 contestants.
Concluding their participation, the Vietnamese team ranked 8th after those from China, Russia, Australia, Taiwan (China), Kazakhstan, India, and Thailand./.