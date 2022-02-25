Society Training series popularise use of S-Health mobile app for elderly The General Office for Population and Family Planning (GOPFP) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have co-organised a series of training courses to disseminate and promote the use of S-Health mobile app for the elderly in five northern cities and provinces.

Society Nine saved, two died in ship accident offshore Vung Tau Rescuers on February 24 saved nine sailors and found two bodies from an accident that involved the VANDON ACE vessel which was en route from Papua New Guinea to the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

Society Vietnamese community in Ukraine keeps close watch on situation with calm: Ambassador The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine has kept track of the Vietnamese community and a close watch on the developments of the situation in the host country, stated Ambassador Nguyen Hong Thach, advising the community to keep calm.

Society Deputy PM asks for stronger efforts to ensure aviation security, safety Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, who is head of the National Civil Aviation Security Committee, has asked aviation businesses to monitor and ensure aviation security in the time to come when flight frequency increases in line with the recovery of the economy.