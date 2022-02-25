All Vietnamese students win medals at int'l olympiad
All the seven members of Vietnam joining the 18th International Zhautykov Olympiad on Mathematics, Physics and Computer Science brought home medals, including five gold and two bronzes.
Vietnam ranked 2nd out of 170 teams participating in the 18th International Zhautykov Olympiad held by Kazakhstan. (Photo: VNA
They are students from the Hanoi University of Science’s High School for Gifted under the Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi.
With this result, Vietnam ranked 2nd out of the 170 participating teams, only after Romania.
The competition was held online by Kazakhstan from February 15 to 23, with the participation of 1,200 candidates from 21 countries./.