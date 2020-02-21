Alliance launched to stimulate tourism demand in Vietnam
The tourism demand stimulus alliance makes debut at an event in Hanoi on February 21 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Tourism Association (VTA) debuted a tourism demand stimulus alliance on February 21 in an effort to help shore up Vietnam’s tourism industry, which has been strongly affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
At the launching ceremony in Hanoi, VTA Vice Chairman Vu The Binh said the COVID-19 outbreak has seriously influenced socio-economic development, including tourism. The Government has high expectations for this sector as it has recorded growth for three consecutive years but is currently stagnant due to the epidemic, Binh said.
In a recent meeting, the Government also pledged to create the most favourable conditions for the tourism sector to recover as soon as possible, he noted.
The VTA doesn’t restrict the number of businesses taking part in the tourism demand stimulus alliance. Each member must provide safe services, offer attractive and suitable packages for different groups of travellers, and set competitive prices, according to Binh.
He said this time’s stimulus programme will be carried out nationwide. However, in the first phase, lasting through June, it will focus on Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Gia Lai and Dak Lak, which are southern central and Central Highlands provinces completely safe for tourists. After that, it could be extended through the end of this year or to next year according to localities and businesses’ wish.
The basic tours, four days and three nights, are Phu Yen – Binh Dinh, Dak Lak – Gia Lai and Phu Yen – Gia Lai with prices discounted by 40 percent compared to normal programmes. Basing on these tours, travel companies will design more products, he added.
The VTA said although COVID-19 first appeared in Vietnam less than two months ago, the local tourism industry has suffered from heavy losses. Foreign arrivals in February and March may decline by over 60 percent, and the number of domestic visitors may nosedive by up to 80 percent.
This time’s programme is expected to help stimulate tourists’ demand and encourage them to visit disease-free localities, according to the VTA./.