Visitors flock to memorial commemorating Dien Bien Phu victory
As the April 30-May 1 holiday and the grand celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory approach, many people visit the Dien Bien Phu Historical Victory Museum in Dien Bien province to explore the glorious history of the nation’s triumph. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The museum witnesses a surge in visitors in early April 2024. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The museum provides a comprehensive, vivid, and visual perspective, offering a full panorama of the grand Dien Bien Phu battle. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Another area attracting significant visitor interest is the exhibit on military medical services, with models of doctors and nurses caring for wounded soldiers in bomb shelters. This display highlights the painful reality of war and the brutality of guns, artillery, and mines. (Photo: Vietnam+)
A group from the Dong Hung District Military Command in Thai Binh province visits the museum to honour the memory of their forefathers who fell defending their homeland, gaining a deeper insight into the severity of the war. (Photo: Vietnam+)