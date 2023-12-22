Foreigners on Bui Vien street in the downtown of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Anh Viet Hop on Hop off Vietnam Co. Ltd. on December 21 evening launched a night sight-seeing double-decker bus tour, raising the time of double-decker bus services to 24 hours.

The tour themed "Sleepless in Sai Gon" is a night city tour from 11pm to 7am in the next morning, offering visitors an opportunity to travel through 30 routes and nearly 20 tourist attractions in the city such as Bui Vien street, Nguyen Hue street, Ben Thanh market, or Notre Dame cathedral. Tourists can experience the most beautiful streets of the city, cross Ba Son bridge and see the city at night.





Tourists travel by double-decker bus in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: baodautu.vn)

Nguyen Khoa Luan, director of the company, said that the night tour is expected to increase Ho Chi Minh City’s competitiveness and attract more visitors.

He said his company will cooperate with high-quality restaurants, souvenir shops and establishments with typical local products so that tourists can better access the sites.

In addition, the company is proposing to open a second tour of this kind that will connect the city centre to Lon (Big) market in District 6./.