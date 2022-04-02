Politics Top legislator considers proposals for Ben Tre’s key projects National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a meeting with leaders of Ben Tre in Hanoi on April 1, listening to reports and giving his opinions on proposals and recommendations regarding the Mekong Delta province’s key projects according to criteria and requirements of the socio-economic development and recovery programme.

Politics Vietnamese Embassy visits Thai localities for tourism, twining development A delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand led by Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh on March 30-31 visited in Ratchaburi and Kanchanaburi provinces to foster tourism cooperation and twinning between them and Vietnamese localities.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 31 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 1.

Politics Vietnam’s equipment, goods to be transported to UNISFA Nearly 2,000 tonnes of equipment and goods of Vietnam's first military engineering unit participating in the United Nations peacekeeping operations at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) will be transported from Hai Phong port in the northern city of Hai Phong to the mission from April 4, according to the Ministry of National Defence’s Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations.