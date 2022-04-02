Ambassador pledges to work to promote Vietnam-Andorra ties
Vietnamese Ambassador to Andorra Dinh Toan Thang presented his credentials to the Co-Prince of Andorra, Archbishop Joan-Enric Vives i Sicília, at the Episcopal Palace in La Seu d’Urgell, Spain, on April 1.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Andorra Dinh Toan Thang (L) presents his credentials to the Co-Prince of Andorra, Archbishop Joan-Enric Vives i Sicília (Photo: VNA)Paris (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Andorra Dinh Toan Thang presented his credentials to the Co-Prince of Andorra, Archbishop Joan-Enric Vives i Sicília, at the Episcopal Palace in La Seu d’Urgell, Spain, on April 1.
Speaking at the reception following the presentation, Ambassador Thang pledged to make contributions to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
Vietnam wishes to maintain and expand cooperation with Andorra through mutual support at multilateral forums, exchange of delegations at all levels and promotion of cooperation in various fields such as green economy, digital transformation, and tourism development, Thang said.
He suggested that Vietnam and Andorra coordinate in organising activities to mark 15 years of the diplomatic relationship between the two countries.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Andorra Dinh Toan Thang (L) and the Co-Prince of Andorra, Archbishop Joan-Enric Vives i Sicília at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
The Co-Prince of Andorra spoke highly of Vietnam’s position in the region and the world, as well as its socio-economic development achievements. He said he was impressed by what Vietnam has achieved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
He shared the view that the two countries have great potential for cooperation, so they should increase contact and discussion on cooperation possibilities, while continuing to coordinate and support each other at international forums such as the UN, the Francophone and other organisations.
Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang also had a meeting with Andorra Minister of Foreign Affairs Maria Ubach Font on March 31, during which the two sides agreed to strengthen exchanges between the two countries to better tap the potential for stronger cooperation, such as in the new economic-trade cooperation framework between Vietnam and the European Union like the EVFTA, or new economic cooperative chances in the French speaking countries community (Francophone).
During his visit to Andorra, Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang also had meetings with leaders of the Andorra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services and the Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Andorra to discuss orientations and measures to increase cooperation between the two countries in the fields of trade, investment, tourism and culture./.