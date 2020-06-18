Ambassador presents credentials to King of Spain
Vietnamese Ambassador to Spain Hoang Xuan Hai presented credentials to King Felipe VI in Madrid on June 17.
King Felipe VI of Spain (Photo: Getty Images)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Spain Hoang Xuan Hai presented credentials to King Felipe VI in Madrid on June 17.
Hai expressed his honour to assume the mission in Spain at a time when the two countries recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of bilateral strategic partnership (2009-2019).
Speaking highly of drastic and effective measures taken by the Spanish Government to curb the COVID-19, the ambassador believed that under the sound reign of the King and leadership of the Government, the Spanish people will soon overcome difficulties and continue building a prosperous country.
In the capacity as ASEAN Chair and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, Vietnam wants to work closely with international community, including Spain, to share experience, study vaccines and treatment regimes, toward driving back the pandemic and restoring economic and trade activities, he said.
The diplomat also pledged to do his best to further propel bilateral ties in the near future, especially in agriculture, energy, science-technology, education, environment and climate change response.
King Felipe VI, for his part, expressed his impression on Vietnam’s achievements in fighting COVID-19. He believed that the ambassador will serve as a bridge to further develop friendship and cooperation between the two nations./.
Hai expressed his honour to assume the mission in Spain at a time when the two countries recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of bilateral strategic partnership (2009-2019).
Speaking highly of drastic and effective measures taken by the Spanish Government to curb the COVID-19, the ambassador believed that under the sound reign of the King and leadership of the Government, the Spanish people will soon overcome difficulties and continue building a prosperous country.
In the capacity as ASEAN Chair and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, Vietnam wants to work closely with international community, including Spain, to share experience, study vaccines and treatment regimes, toward driving back the pandemic and restoring economic and trade activities, he said.
The diplomat also pledged to do his best to further propel bilateral ties in the near future, especially in agriculture, energy, science-technology, education, environment and climate change response.
King Felipe VI, for his part, expressed his impression on Vietnam’s achievements in fighting COVID-19. He believed that the ambassador will serve as a bridge to further develop friendship and cooperation between the two nations./.