Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has stated that it is time to encourage dialogue among all parties involved in Myanmar to pave the way for a political solution and sustainable peace.



Speaking at a retreat session of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 12, Retno affirmed that the Five-Point Consensus (5PC), which was agreed by ASEAN leaders in April 2021, is a primary reference document, and the implementation of this agreement is the focal point of ASEAN. Any other efforts must support the 5PC implementation.



She said Indonesia, as Chair of ASEAN in 2023, has been deeply engaged with all relevant parties in Myanmar over the past seven months, with a total of over 110 engagements.



She urged all parties involved to condemn violence in Myanmar, as it is crucial to build trust, provide humanitarian assistance and facilitate dialogue. She also hoped that the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management will have further access to those in need of help, including the people in Magway and Sagaing.



According to her, ASEAN needs to maintain its key role in navigating current and future geopolitical challenges through channels such as the East Asia Summit (EAS) and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF)./.