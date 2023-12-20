Videos Vietnamese banks' credit ratings upgraded Credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings has recently revealed upgrades for several Vietnamese banks, in the wake of its decision to raise Vietnam's national credit rating to BB+ with a long-term outlook of "Stable".

Business ADB Country Director points to three main growth drivers of Vietnam's economy in 2024 Public investment, domestic consumption, and export recovery will be the three main growth drivers of Vietnam's economy in 2024, the Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s Country Director for Vietnam Shantanu Chakraborty has told the Vietnam News Agency.

Business Lending rate forecast to be cut by 1-1.5pp in 2024 There will be little room for further reduction in deposit interest rates in 2024 as they have dropped deeply to pre-COVID-19 levels, while the lending interest rate can still be lowered by 1-1.5 percentage points next year, Vietcombank Securities (VCBS) forecast.

Business EVN proposes purchasing wind power from Laos Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has submitted a document to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) regarding the proposal to import wind power from Laos to Quang Tri province.