Ample room remains for Vietnam-Japan relations: diplomat, professors
Vietnam and Japan hold a lot of potential and need to further promote cooperation in green transformation and energy transition in the medium and long terms, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu told the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (September 21).
Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu. (Photo: VNA)
Highlighting Japan’s support for Vietnam’s implementation of its national strategy on green growth for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, Hieu stated that the two countries have actively cooperated and supported each other in implementing their own international commitments, and achieved many fundamental results to continue promoting cooperation in the coming time.
At multilateral and bilateral forums, the two countries have pledged to support each other and participate in dialogue and cooperation mechanisms on energy transition such as the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) approved on December 14, 2022.
Implementing the JETP, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) has committed 300 million USD in support through the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) to implement renewable energy projects.
For its part, Vietnam also strongly supports Japan's initiative on the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC), reflected through Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha’s attendance at the AZEC Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo in early March.
The two countries are speeding up the establishment of a joint working group to implement the AZEC to have specific and effective plans and actions.
The diplomat shared that many Japanese businesses recently looked for Vietnamese partners to expand cooperation in technology transfer, promoting circular economy, applying microbiological technology to turn organic waste and sludge into fertilisers, and ensuring supply for agricultural production and food security.
Regarding Japan’s investment in Vietnam, Hieu said that there are over 5,000 valid investment projects worth over 70 billion USD, making Japan the third out of the 143 countries and territories pouring capital into the Southeast Asian nation.
Vietjet launches Ho Chi Minh City - Osaka air route, contributing to promoting tourism, trade and integration between the two countries and in the region. (Photo: VNA)To achieve more green investments from Japan and other countries, the Vietnamese Government has paid due attention to improving its business and investment environment and implementing concerted measures such as stabilising the macro-economy; investing in infrastructure, particularly in the transport field; perfecting policies and institutions; and simplifying administrative procedure related to investment, business and land.
Regarding the bilateral relations, Prof., Dr. Masaya Shiraishi, Emeritus Professor of the Waseda University, who is Chairman of the Japanese Association for Vietnamese Studies, said that there will be more and more cooperation opportunities between Japan and Vietnam, in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks, as Vietnam is an important partner in Japan’s diplomatic relations and plays a more positive role as an increasingly important member of ASEAN.
Professor Go Ito (Photo: VNA)Sharing the same view, Professor Go Ito from Japan's Meiji University proposed the two countries focus on strengthening cooperation in various fields, including politics, economics and security.
According to him, the promotion of bilateral relations within a multilateral framework, particularly ASEAN-Japan, and ASEAN Plus Three, is very important.
He expressed his hope that the 50th founding anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations will be a good opportunity for the two countries to reap more cooperation achievements./.