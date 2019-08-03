The erosion happened along the Ong Chuong river (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) - The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang has declared a state of emergency due to land erosion along the Ong Chuong River in Cho Moi district.

The information was revealed in the morning of August 2 by Luong Huy Khanh, office manager of the provincial Steering Committee on Climate Change, Search and Rescue.

The An Giang People’s Committee instructed concerned organisations to conduct immediate measures to protect the affected area along the Ong Chuong River.

Specifically, the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment was asked to round up high-risk areas, build a safety corridor and keep a close watch on it.

The Cho Moi district People’s Committee must move residents and their property out of dangerous areas, assign workers to go on patrol and keep public order there.

The Department of Transport will erect more warning signs in the area along roads and waterways. It must have plans to minimise erosion.

At the beginning of this month, erosion occurred along the banks of the Ong Chuong River in Long Hoa 1 village, Long Kien commune. The eroded part was more than 150m in length and nearly 2m in width.

To ensure traffic safety on Road 946, the An Giang Department of Transport issued a warning to limit trucks over five tonnes. Waterway vehicles must reduce their speed while on the Ong Chuong River to avoid worsening the erosion.

Erosion also occurred on July 31 night on Highway 91 passing Binh Tan village, Binh My commune, Chau Phu district in the province.

From July 31 midnight to early morning on August 1, a 85-m long section of the highway fell into the Hau River, according to the An Giang Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

No casualties were reported.

Two households were safely moved from the area.-VNA