Ancient five-part ao dai revived among youngsters
The Hanoi Ao dai Festival has been held recently in Hanoi, featuring exciting activities to honour Vietnam’s traditional outfit. Notably, a procession of Vietnamese youngsters dressed in ancient five-part ao dai dating back to the country’s Nguyen dynasty dazzled pedestrians around Hoan Kiem lake. The event was initiated by young enthusiasts of the national dress.
Vietnamese ancient outfits are varied. Some have been successfully recreated and found favour among people, especially those worn during the Nguyen Dynasty which reigned between 1802 and 1945.
The procession, called “Bach Hoa Bo Hanh” (or Hundreds of Flowers Walk), was held for the first time last July on the vehicle-free pedestrian mall around Hoan Kien Lake in the centre of Hanoi.
After making a huge impact on society, it also won the recent National External Information Service Awards.
The procession this year was included in the Hanoi Ao dai Festival. Its theme was Nguyen Dynasty outfits./.