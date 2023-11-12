Vietnamese ancient outfits are varied. Some have been successfully recreated and found favour among people, especially those worn during the Nguyen Dynasty which reigned between 1802 and 1945.

The procession, called “Bach Hoa Bo Hanh” (or Hundreds of Flowers Walk), was held for the first time last July on the vehicle-free pedestrian mall around Hoan Kien Lake in the centre of Hanoi.

After making a huge impact on society, it also won the recent National External Information Service Awards.

The procession this year was included in the Hanoi Ao dai Festival. Its theme was Nguyen Dynasty outfits./.

VNA