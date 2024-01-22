Politics Vietnam, Uzbekistan fortify collaboration President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 22 for a delegation of officials from Uzbekistan.

Politics Binh Duong expands cooperation with RoK city The southern province of Binh Duong wants to develop the friendship and cooperation with Siheung city of the Republic of Korea’s Gyeonggi province so as to bolster socio-economic development in each locality, contributing to national and regional prosperity, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Minh said on January 22.

Politics NA Chairman extends Tet greetings to families of late top legislators Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue paid pre-Tet visits to the families of late top legislators Bui Bang Doan and Le Quang Dao on January 22.

Politics Vietnam, Canada launch military training on exercise planning process The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, in collaboration with relevant agencies and units, on January 22 launched a training course on exercise planning process in 2024 between Vietnam and Canada.