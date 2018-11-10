Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong addresses the meeting on November 10 (Photo: VNA)

– The Central Steering Committee for Anti-corruption instructed agencies to speed up the investigation, prosecution, and judgment of big cases from now to the yearend during its meeting under the chair of its head, Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong in Hanoi on November 10.The cases included the one on “using the Internet to appropriate assets; organising gambling, gambling; illegal trading invoices; money laundering and abusing power and position while on duty” in the northern province of Phu Tho and a number of localities; and the other on “violating regulations on managing and using public investment causing serious consequences” in Mobifone, the Ministry of Information and Communications and related offices.At the meeting, Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong stressed the important role of the assessing agency though its work is just being used as a mean of reference during the process of judgment.However, he said “assessors will be examined to see whether they perform their tasks in conformity with law or not.”He requested competent agencies accelerate the fight against minor corruption, especially at administrative units, as that deed cause people’s distrust.Besides, localities receiving the inspection teams of the Steering Committee must implement seriously and efficiently the teams’ conclusions, he said.The Steering Committee applauded efforts made by public security, military, prosecution, and court agencies, and others, after the committee’s meetings, saying they have created a drastic change in the prevention and control of corruption, receiving high estimations from people.After the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Steering Committee on April 27, agencies completed the investigation in 11 cases, issued prosecution indictments for 11 cases, and held instance trials for 13 cases, including complicated and serious corruption and economic cases like the case on “abusing position and power while performing official duties”, “using falsified documents of agencies and organisations”, committed by Dinh Ngoc He – also known as “Ut troc”, former Deputy General Director of Thai Son Corporation – and other accomplices.The Inspection Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee asked the Political Bureau, the Secretariat and the Central Committee to take disciplinary measures against five Party members under the management of the Party Central Committee as they committed wrongdoings in the cases monitored by the Steering Committee.These outcomes again demonstrated the determination of the Party and State in the fight against corruption, confirming that no exceptions are allowed in the fight.-VNA