On an area of more than 4,000 square meters, Hung built rows of ancient houses made of bamboo and cork leaves to display his collection.

He also bought five old houses from local people to create space for his collections, from pottery, bronze, and iron of all ages to pots, vases, tools, and rudimentary weapons of days long gone. Such items are arranged skilfully to help visitors imagine Vietnam’s history of national building and defence.

Main attractions in Hung’s antique collections include a Dong Son bronze drum dating from the 7th century BC; a genie statue from the Dong Son culture; copper coins; and many antiques from the Ho and Ly Dynasties.

After starting out 30 years ago, Hung’s antique collection has expanded with time.

Entry to the display area is free.

It has also become a satellite attraction in the World Cultural Heritage of the Ho Dynasty Citadel, drawing many domestic and foreign visitors.

After more than 30 years of finding old items, Hung has no intention of giving up. For him, collecting antiques is not only a pastime in the hustle and bustle of modern life; it also helps him gain more knowledge about the history and culture of people throughout each period.

His dream is to expand the exhibition area and establish a private museum to promote local cultural heritage values to a wide range of domestic and international visitors./.

VNA