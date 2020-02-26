Business Management of coastal shipping remains low par: conference The transport sector needs to issue separate circulars to manage coastal transport operations for cargo ships, especially bulk cargo ships, a type of ship that runs off the coast and on rivers.

Business Reference exchange rate down 6 VND on February 26 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,238 VND per USD on February 26, down 6 VND from the previous day.

Business Ministry of Finance to provide legal support for SMEs The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has issued a plan to provide legal support for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) this year with focus on tax, customs, securities, price and insurance regulations.

Business Quang Ninh: 108 million USD for infrastructure development in Ha Long city Ha Long city in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has planned to spend 2.5 trillion VND (nearly 108 million USD) on 57 public works, especially transport infrastructure projects, in 2020.