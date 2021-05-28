Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc works with Communist Review President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Communist Review – the magazine of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), to create a forum on important theoretical issues of the Party.

World 36th ASEAN-Japan forum held online Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the ASEAN SOM Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung and Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Mori Takeo co-chaired the 36th ASEAN – Japan Forum on May 27.

Politics NA Chairman: voter turnout reaches 99.57 percent National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has said voter turnout in the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure reached 99.57 percent, higher than the figure of over 98 percent in the previous tenure.

Politics Vietnam attends meeting of Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments Deputy Secretary General of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Truong Giang on May 27 attended an online meeting of the Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments (ASGP) entitled "Role and organisation of Parliaments in a pandemic".