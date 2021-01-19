Armed forces join hand to help people overcome flood aftermaths
Armed forces coordinate with authorities and people in Cam Nhuong commune, Cam Xuyen district, Ha Tinh province to repair erosion areas of sea embankment, where many households live (Photo: VNA)
Hoang Bao Trung's family on March 26 street, Van Yen ward (Ha Tinh) is isolated for 3 days due to high flood water. His family is moved to a safe area by functional forces (Photo taken on October 21, 2020) (Photo: VNA)
Functional forces support people in flood hit area in Le Thuy district, Quang Binh province (Photo: VNA)
A baby is being taken to a safe place by Ha Tinh province's armed force (Photo: VNA)
Quang Binh's military soldiers help clean up the environment in Le Thuy district (Photo: VNA)
The joy of a little girl after being rescued by Ha Tinh province's armed force in Ngu Phuc village, Cam Vinh commune, Cam Xuyen district, Ha Tinh (Photo taken at 18:00 on October 20, 2020) (Photo: VNA)