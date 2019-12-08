Armed forces of Vietnamese, Cambodian localities step up ties
The Military Command of Vietnam’s Central Highlands province of Dak Nong and the military sub-region of Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province held talks on December 6 to review their cooperation in 2019 and put forth joint activities in the time ahead.
The Military Command of Vietnam’s Central Highlands province of Dak Nong and the military sub-region of Cambodia’s Mondulkiri sign the fourth MoU. (Photo: VNA)
During the talks in Mondulkiri, the two sides looked into partnerships in such spheres as information exchange, border management, border demarcation and marker planting, and support to residents.
Participants shared the views that regular visits, meetings and experience exchanges between armed forces have contributed to tightening the traditional solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia, preserving national sovereignty and border security, and preventing cross-border crimes.
The two sides signed the fourth memorandum of understanding, under which they agreed to continue with the communication work in order to help people and armed forces of the provinces understand more about cooperation policies as well as traditional solidarity and friendship and mutual support./.