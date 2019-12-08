Politics Vietnamese Ministry of Justice delegation on working visit to Laos A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice led by Minister Le Thanh Long was received by General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachith and National Assembly Chairwoman Pany Yathotou on December 6.

Politics Vietnam – Laos conference to share experiences in ethnic work A Vietnam – Lao conference was held in the central province of Nghe An on December 7 to seeks ways to continue nurturing the bilateral relations and friendship and to share experiences in the ethnic work between the two countries.

Politics Parliamentary cooperation a new pulse for Vietnam – Russia ties Russia is one of the most reliable partners of Vietnam and the coming visit by National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is another illustration of the special and multi-faceted relations, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh said on the threshold of the visit, scheduled for December 8-11.

Politics HCM City ready to host Vietnam-China diplomatic ties anniversary Ho Chi Minh City is ready to host activities marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam – China diplomatic relations, thus making practical contributions to the development of the bilateral ties, a leading official of the city said on December 6.