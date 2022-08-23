Culture - Sports Vietnam enters semi-finals of “Tank Biathlon” event at Army Games 2022 The Vietnamese tank team has officially entered the semi-finals of the “Tank Biathlon” event at the ongoing 2022 International Army Games in Moscow after being listed as one of the eight best team in the competition on August 21.

Culture - Sports ASEAN Football Federation Cup 2022: Vietnam, Thailand top seeded Vietnam and Thailand - the two most recent champions - have been freshly taken by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) as the top seeds of two separate groups for its 2022 Cup slated for December 23, 2022, to January 15, 2023.

Culture - Sports Hanoi contest seeks creative space, design initiatives The Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports in collaboration with the University of Industrial Fine Arts on August 22 launched a contest to seek new and unique ideas in creative spaces, designs and products for Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Female football player Huynh Nhu to join Portuguese team Vietnamese female football star Huynh Nhu travelled to Portugal on August 22 to make preparations before signing a two-year contract with Länk FC which is competing in top division Campeonato Feminino.