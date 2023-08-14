Society 150 couples to set Vietnam mass wedding record A total of 150 couples are expected to set a new Vietnam record for the largest number of participants in a mass wedding to be held on October 15.

Society Vietnam Red Cross Society supports flood victims in Yen Bai A delegation from the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) on August 13 visited and presented aid in both cash and kind worth nearly 527 million VND (22,200 USD) to victims of flood-hit areas in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai.

Society Legal proceeding launched after Gia Lai serious accident Police in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai have decided to start legal proceedings after an accident that took place in Chu Puh district and killed three people on August 12.

Society Summer camp connects Vietnamese students in Germany The Association of Vietnamese Students in Germany (SiviDuc) and its Frankfurt chapter organised a summer camp in the German city from August 11-13, gathering hundreds of participants from across the European country.