Arranger of foreigners’ illegal residence detained in Bac Giang
Police of the northern province of Bac Giang has launched a probe into and put a man into temporary detention for the charge of arranging foreigners’ illegal residence in Vietnam under Clause 2 of Article 348 in the Penal Code.
Border guards arrest some foreigners entering Vietnam illegally. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
On August 2, police of Bac Giang city examined a house on Tran Quoc Toan street of Ngo Quyen ward and found eight Chinese nationals who had not registered temporary residence or had legal papers on their residence in Vietnam, according to initial information from the Bac Giang provincial Department of Public Security.
Tu Van Luyen, born in 1997 and living in Say To hamlet of Tru Huu commune in Luc Ngan district, was identified as the one who had received the eight Chinese nationals and arranged the stay for them.
The police are expanding investigation into the case./.