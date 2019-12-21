Art exhibition on Vietnam People's Army
A special art exhibition is underway in Hanoi. The event is part of activities to celebrate the 30th All-People Defence Festival and 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army.
The exhibition brings together nearly 60 works of art by famous authors of different generations. It will run until December 27.
Throughout its 75-year history, the Vietnam People’s Army has always served as the core force to achieve accomplishments in national liberation and construction and defence./.