Art performance celebrates Vietnam – Australia diplomatic ties
Artists perform at the event (Photo:VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The Australian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on February 23 held an art programme themed “Come Together” on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Australia (February 26, 1973 - 2023).
Addressing the event, Australian Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski highlighted the significance of the event, saying it is the start of a series of programmes honouring achievements that Vietnam and Australia have recorded over the past five decades.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Anh Duc spoke highly of the fruitful development of the bilateral relations, saying that the two sides have reaped many cooperation achievements across fields.
The performance conveys a meaningful message about the beauty of culture, history and people of the two nations. (Photo: VNA)
The performance conveys a meaningful message about the beauty of culture, history and people of the two nations, he said
It helps strengthen mutual understanding between the two peoples, contributing to tightening and promoting the bilateral relations, he went on.
Duc expressed his hope that the Vietnam – Australia strategic partnership in general and the relations between HCM City and Austrian localities in particular will be further expanded for the benefit of the two peoples, and for peace, stability and prosperity of the region and the world./.