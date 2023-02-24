Culture - Sports Unique pagoda in Hai Duong province Visitors to Hai Duong should never miss the opportunity to visit its many pagodas, which are unique spiritual destinations in the northern province. Chùa Muống in Kim Thanh district is its most famous, with multi-tiered towers preserved to today. Each tower features different architecture but has existed for hundreds of years.

Culture - Sports Ao dai festival to take place throughout March in HCM City The ninth Ao dai (traditional long dress) Festival will take place in Ho Chi Minh City throughout March with a wide range of cultural activities, the event’s organisers announced at a press conference held in HCM City on February 23.

Culture - Sports Pictorial book offers glimpse into Nguyen Dynasty costumes The publisher Omega Plus has released a book containing 54 illustrations of the official costumes of the Nguyen Dynasty, as created by painter Nguyen Van Nhan in February 1902 under the reign of Emperor Thanh Thai.