Art performance honours frontline forces in COVID-19 fight
The event witnesses a joint wedding of 20 couples being doctors and medical staff of Military Hospital 175, who postponed their wedding to join the forces in containing the spread of the COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - An art performance was staged on February 20 in honour of the medical workers who are frontline forces in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
The event witnessed a joint wedding of 20 couples that are doctors and medical staff of Military Hospital 175 who put aside their personal work, even postponed their wedding for months, to join the forces in containing and roll back the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It depicted the journey of medical staff across the country who have been present in the most pandemic-affected and high-risk areas, and in COVID-19 treatment hospitals in Vietnam, and those who joined UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan.
The items performed in the programme expressed the belief and optimism of the ultimate victory over the COVID-19 pandemic, and the hope for a peaceful and prosperous life for all people./.