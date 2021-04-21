Culture - Sports Hung Kings worship ritual - Symbol of Vietnam’s culture Hung Kings worship ritual originates from ancestor worship rituals in Vietnamese families and has become a significant cultural festival for the people. On the 10th day of the third lunar month every year, millions of people across the country flock to the sacred Nghia Linh mountain in the northern midland province of Phu Tho to pay tribute to the legendary national founders.

Culture - Sports Special symphony concerts to gather over 100 artists The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) together with the Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM), on April 20, announced their cooperation in holding a special symphony project gathering more than 100 leading artists in Vietnam.