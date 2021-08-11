Art programmes planned to boost people’s spirits amid pandemic
Plays by artists from Vietnam Cheo Theatre will be featured on both television channels and digital platforms (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) -
The shows will be broadcast on both television channels and digital platforms.
The plan is hoped to boost people’s spirits amid the COVID-19 pandemic, develop the traditional cultural values of Vietnam, and call for artists’ creativity, devotion and passion in making new works that encourage the fight against the pandemic and send messages of patriotism.
The organisation of the programmes will strictly comply with regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control.
The Ministry also called on the Vietnam Television, the VOV Television channel, Nhan Dan (People) Television, and the Hai Phong Radio and Television Station to support the broadcasting of the arts programmes.
Specifically, Vietnam Television will broadcast the programme Sac Mau Tho Cam (Brocade Colours) of the Viet Bac Folk Music and Dance Theatre; Nhung Nguoi Khon Kho – Nhung Dieu Muon Noi (The Miserables - Things to Say), Ho Thien - Sau Canh Man Nhung (Swan Lake - Behind the Velvet Curtain) of the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre; excerpts from the classic plays Vu Nhu To, Othello, Aesop, The Thunderstorm, Médée of the Vietnam Drama Theatre; Trung Than (Loyalty) of the Vietnam Tuong Theatre; Day Trang Hat Ky Dieu (Miracle Rosary), Giai Dieu To Quoc (Motherland Melodies) of the Vietnam Theatre; Great Romantic Night and The Wonder of Time of the Vietnam Symphony Orchestra.
Meanwhile, Nhan Dan Television, VOV Television, and Hai Phong Radio and Television will broadcast programmes performed by artists of the Viet Bac Folk Music and Dance Theatre, Vietnam Circus Federation, Vietnamese Theatre of Singing, Dance and Music, and Vietnam Contemporary Art Theatre.
The culture ministry's Performing Arts Department has been assigned prime responsibility and will coordinate with relevant units in establishing a group of prestigious and socially influential artists to organise the upcoming art programmes that aim to spread solidarity, unity and compassion in the fight against the pandemic.
At the same time, the culture ministry has launched a contest in which people produce various media publications like songs, short plays, pictures or photos related to the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic to lift people’s spirits.
As social distancing measures are in place in many localities nationwide, the ministry has held a number of programmes to motivate citizens as well as frontline workers to battle the pandemic.
Some of them have received positive responses from the audience like Nhung Ngoi Sao Bat Tu (Immortal Stars), San Se Yeu Thuong, Vuot Qua Dai Dich (Sharing Love, Overcoming the Pandemic) that were broadcast and streamlined on TV and social networks./.