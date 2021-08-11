Culture - Sports My Son A10 pedestal seeks recognition as national treasure The Treasure Evaluation Council of Quang Nam province and the Management Board of My Son World Cultural Heritage Site on August 10 approved a scientific dossier of My Son A10 pedestal at the heritage site, and agreed to submit the dossier to seek recognition of the pedestal as a national treasure.

Culture - Sports Photo exhibition spotlights life of Vietnamese expats in Czech Republic A photo exhibition themed “Vietnam Stories” introducing the most realistic and vivid images of the life of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic by photographer Jindřich Štreit is taking place in western Plzeň city.