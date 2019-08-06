Peruvian band Apu Inka performs Vietnamese folk music and traditional dances of the Amazon jungle and the high mountains of the Andes. (Photo: VNA)

– A special art programme was held in Hanoi on August 5 night to mark Peru’s 198th Independence Day and the 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Peru.Peruvian Ambassador to Vietnam Augusto Morelli said it is time for Vietnam and Peru to enhance and deepen their relations in various spheres, ranging from economy-finance, investment to culture, both bilaterally and multilaterally.The ambassador expressed his hope that the show will help Vietnamese people understand more about Peru’s music in particular and its culture in general.Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said despite geographical distance, Vietnam and Peru share similarities in history and culture.The solidarity, mutual support and aspirations for cooperation of Vietnamese and Peruvian people have created an important foundation for the two countries to promote the multi-faceted collaboration, covering culture, in the context that cultural diplomacy has been identified as one of the three pillars of Vietnam’s diplomacy, the official said.Dong noted his hope that the programme will bring the South American country closer to Vietnamese.During the show, Peruvian band Apu Inka performed Vietnamese folk music and traditional dances of the Amazon jungle and the high mountains of the Andes.The artists used traditional and modern instruments including the charango, bombo and zamponas. The performances included traditional dances of the ancient Peruvian civilisation as well as new dances based on the indigenous culture and influences from Spanish and African cultures.The music of Apu Inka is a harmonious combination of traditional ethnic melodies with modern sounds. Its unique music comes from the contribution of each member as well as from the mix of Andean culture and western culture.Through music, the band promotes and spreads not only Peruvian folklore but also other Latin American nations. It has received a "Peruvian National Brand" certificate to promote the image of Peru to the world.The band, which recently launched its latest song Planeta about the environment in Japan, has toured in many countries such as the US, Kuwait, Japan, Russia, Germany and Italy.-VNA