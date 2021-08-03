ASEAN and partners enhance cooperation
At the 22nd ASEAN+3 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, ASEAN and its partners – China, Japan and the Republic of Korea – agreed that priority should be given to their cooperation in response to COVID-19 and mitigation of its impacts on socio-economic perfornmance, as well as promoting comprehensive recovery towards sustainable development.
China, Japan and the Republic of Korea agreed to step up cooperation with ASEAN in new fields such as digital transformation, application of innovative technology, and green growth, among others.
ASEAN and the partners pledged to continue promoting trade liberalization and regional economic connectivity./.