Politics President welcomes South Australia Governor President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Governor of South Australia state Frances Adamson in Hanoi on November 9.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 9 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics 15th National Assembly continues fourth session The 15th National Assembly continued its fourth session in Hanoi on November 8 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Vietnam, Thailand bolster defence cooperation Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien has voiced support of cooperation contents reached during talks on November 8 between the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia and Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army Gen. Narongpan Jittkaewtae.