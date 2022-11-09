ASEAN armies promote cohesion for peace
The 10th Conference of ASEAN Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (ASMAM-10) took place in Hanoi on November 9 under the chair of Colonel Nguyen Le Phuong, Deputy Director of the Institute for Defence International Relations under the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence.
Colonel Duong Quy Nam, Director of the Institute for Defence International Relations speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
In his opening remarks, Colonel Duong Quy Nam, Director of the Institute for Defence International Relations emphasised the increasing important role of non-commissioned officers in cooperation between the armies of ASEAN countries, saying that the force directly participates in not only combat operations but also activities to respond to natural disasters and epidemics.
He underlined the important and urgent requirement to further promote cooperation between non-commissioned officers of the regional countries’ armies, for more practical and effective defence - military cooperation within the bloc, and a favourable environment for socio-economic recovery and development in the region.
Through the event, Vietnam wants to convey its desire to foster cooperation, towards creating a sustainable peaceful environment in the region, and practically contributing to enhancing the role played by ASEAN countries’ armies in responding to common challenges, the officer said.
The event offers a venue for non-commissioned officers and professional servicemen to exchange experience in responding to regional non-traditional security challenges. Participants also proposed specific and appropriate measures to strengthen cooperation and cohesion among the armies of ASEAN member countries.
As an annual event, ASMAM has contributed to promoting defence-military cooperation between army forces in particular and the armed forces of ASEAN countries in general. Vietnam hosted the event of this kind for the first time in 2014.
In the framework of the event, participants will joint an exchange with officers, lecturers and students of the Military Science Academy, visit a number of cultural and historical relic sites, and attend the closing ceremony of the 30th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM-30)./.