ASEAN, China wish to early adopt Code of Conduct in East Sea: spokesperson
The joint working group of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China held their 37th meeting on the implementation of the Declaration of Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) in Cambodia on October 1-3, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The joint working group of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China held their 37th meeting on the implementation of the Declaration of Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) in Cambodia on October 1-3, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.
At the ministry’s regular press conference on October 20, the spokesperson said at the meeting, the two sides discussed the situation on the East Sea, the implementation of the DOC and the building of a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).
The two sides affirmed the importance of peace, security, stability, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, and at the same time emphasized the exercise of self-restraint, avoidance of actions that may complicate the situation, and the resolution of all disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), she said.
Hang added that ASEAN and China also expressed the wish to early complete the second review for a single draft COC negotiating text, and to soon adopt a substantive, effective COC in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS, contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability and security in the region, promoting cooperation and creating a favourable environment for peaceful resolution of disputes in the East Sea./.