World ASEAN+3 Economic Ministers adopt joint statement on COVID-19 response Economic ministers from ASEAN member nations and the three partners of China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea (known as ASEAN+3) adopted a joint statement on June 4 on mitigating the economic impact of COVID-19.

World Thailand tests COVID-19 vaccine on crab-eating macaques A team of Thai COVID-19 vaccine researchers on June 3 revealed that it had passed its testing of the mRNA vaccine prototype onto guinea pigs and now it is being tested on crab-eating macaques.

World Malaysia recovers economy with solar power projects The Malaysian Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) has opened a bidding process for the Large Scale Solar (LSS) programme to create momentum for the national economy post-COVID-19.

World Singapore faces strong dengue fever outbreak Singapore might face a severe outbreak of dengue fever unless urgent community action is taken, the country’s National Environment Agency (NEA) warned on June 3.