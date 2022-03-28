ASEAN Vietnam joins meeting of ASEAN-Canada Joint Cooperation Committee Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, on March 28, led the Vietnamese delegation to attend the 10th meeting of the ASEAN-Canada Joint Cooperation Committee (ACJCC).

ASEAN Cambodia gains 77 million USD from rubber, rubberwood exports Cambodia earned more than 77 million USD from the export of rubber and rubberwood in the first two months of this year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF).

ASEAN Malaysia calls on ASEAN countries to enhance efforts to improve TB diagnosis and treatment Malaysia’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has called on Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states to take a major step up in financial support to bring diagnostics, drugs and drug regimens as well as vaccines to market as a new tool to fight tuberculosis (TB).