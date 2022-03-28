ASEAN, Japan commit to promoting partnership
Jakarta (VNA) - The 16th ASEAN-Japan Joint Cooperation Committee Meeting has underscored the commitment of both sides to further advance the partnership towards the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan relations next year.
The recent meeting welcomed the continued efforts in the implementation of cooperation activities and projects under the Implementation Plan of the 2013 Vision Statement on ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation.
Both sides agreed to further enhancing cooperation in areas of common interests, including trade and investment, tourism, disaster management, health, humanitarian assistance, sustainable development, smart cities, cybersecurity, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges as well as in regional post-pandemic recovery. They also emphasised the need to continue promoting economic cooperation, including through the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.
ASEAN appreciated Japan’s support to its efforts in handling COVID-19 challenges for the last two years, including the establishment and operations of the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases Centre.
ASEAN took note of Japan’s proposal of designating 2023 as “the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation” to celebrate the milestone with various commemorative activities.
The two sides exchanged views on developments in ASEAN and Japan as well on international and regional issues, with Japan reaffirming support for the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).
Both agreed to strengthen ASEAN-Japan practical cooperation in the four areas outlined in the AOIP, in line with the ASEAN-Japan Joint Statement on Cooperation on AOIP adopted by the leaders in 2020./.