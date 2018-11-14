Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison (Source: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a meeting with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on November 14 as part of his working trip to Singapore to attend the 33rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings.During the meeting, the Vietnamese Government leader congratulated Morrison on his appointment as the new Prime Minister of Australia, affirming that he is willing to cooperate with Morrison to promote the strategic partnership between the two countries.PM Phuc suggested that Australia continue to create favourable conditions for Vietnam’s farm products, such as longan, rambutan, star apple, as well as aquatic products, such as shrimp, to enter the Australian market.Morrison agreed with PM Phuc’s suggestions, especially in fostering trade and investment ties between the two sides, expressing his hope that bilateral tourism cooperation and people-to-people exchange will be further enhanced in the time to come.The two leaders agreed to coordinate in boosting trade liberalisation, and in addressing common issues after the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) comes into force, as well as in accelerating negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.They highlighted the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, and aviation and navigation safety in the East Sea, peaceful settlement of disputes in line with international law; and enhanced coordination between the two countries at the UN, ASEM, and within the ASEAN Chairmanship tenure of Vietnam.On the sidelines of high-level meetings between ASEAN and its partner countries, PM Phuc also had working sessions with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, during which the Vietnamese leader suggested CPTPP member nations work closely together to effectively implement the trade pact, thus benefiting all member nations.At his meeting with President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in, PM Phuc highlighted the enhanced cooperation between the RoK and ASEAN, and applauded the initiative to organise the ASEAN-RoK Summit in 2019 in the RoK to celebrate the partnership between the two sides. –VNA