ASEAN, Turkey to strengthen partnership
ASEAN and Turkey renewed their commitment to further strengthen their cooperation at the recent fourth meeting of the ASEAN-Turkey Joint Cooperation Committee. (Photo: asean.org)Jakarta (VNA) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Turkey renewed their commitment to further strengthen their cooperation at the recent fourth meeting of the ASEAN-Turkey Joint Cooperation Committee.
The meeting highlighted the progress made in ASEAN- Turkey cooperation, particularly in the priority areas outlined in the ASEAN- Turkey Sectoral Dialogue Partnership: Practical Cooperation Areas for 2019-2023.
ASEAN also extended appreciation to Turkey for establishing the ASEAN- Turkey Fund at the ASEAN Secretariat to support the implementation of cooperative activities between the two sides.
The two sides further discussed a number of cooperative projects, which are currently in the pipeline for implementation, including capacity building programmes on diplomacy and climate change adaptation in agriculture sector, as well as other projects in the sectors of sustainable tourism, digital trade and logistics, disaster risk, human resource development, career expo, science and technology, and private sectors engagements.
The meeting deliberated other potential areas for cooperation such as manufacturing, information and communication technology (ICT), smart cities, hospitality and tourism, cyber-security, connectivity, blue economy, agriculture and food processing, construction and infrastructure, ship building and maintenance, aviation, logistics, sustainable development, public health, climate change, education as well as film and TV series production, among others./.