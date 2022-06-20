World Thailand to resume trade deal talks with EFTA Thailand has announced the resumption of negotiations with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) to improve trade, services and investments.

World ASEAN holds policy dialogue on regional circular economy The ASEAN Secretariat, in collaboration with the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA), have held the Multi-Stakeholder Policy Dialogue on Empowering ASEAN For Circular Economy online.

World Cambodian newspaper spotlights 45th anniversary of PM’s path to topple Pol Pot regime The Phnom Penh-based English-language newspaper Khmer Times has reported on the ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s path to overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime, which took place on June 20.