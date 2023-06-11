World Indonesia approves 1 bln USD budget increase for new capital Indonesia’s parliamentary budget committee has approved additional 15 trillion IDR (1.01 billion USD) to speed up the construction of the flagship new capital Nusantara on Borneo island, the committee’s chair Said Abdullah announced on June 9, according to Business world.in.

World Thai PM urges action on 'Pattani State' call Thailand's outgoing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has told the National Security Council (NSC) to take action against a group of activists that called for a public referendum on whether there should be an Islamic "Pattani State" independent from Thailand.

World ASEAN Para Games 12 wraps off A ceremony rounding off the seven-day 12th ASEAN Para Games took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on June 9.

World Indonesia to gradually eliminate single-use plastic Indonesia plans to phase out single-use plastic utensils and packaging by 2029, according to Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar.