ASEAN-BAC calls for boosting trade, investment with Japan
Chair of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) Arsjad Rasjid has said that the close partnership between ASEAN and Japan over the past 50 years will accelerate the strengthening of economic integration and the establishment of a free trade area, and enhance competitiveness in the global market.
ASEAN-BAC Chair Arsjad Rasjid (Photo: kadin.id)Jakarta (VNA) -
In his statement on June 10, Arsjad stated that the ASEAN-Japan partnership will accelerate liberalisation and facilitate trade in goods, services, and investment in the region.
Japan remains a trusted dialogue partner of ASEAN, Arsjad said, adding that Japan, as an ASEAN strategic partner, will work together with ASEAN-BAC to create a stronger platform that supports Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to innovate collectively through technology and adapt to dynamic changes.
Arsjad and the ASEAN-BAC delegation are in Tokyo as part of the Indonesian leadership roadshow for ASEAN-BAC in 2023. Previously, Arsjad also conducted roadshows in Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, Brunei, Myanmar, Laos, and the UK.
In addition to his meeting with Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi, the ASEAN-BAC delegation is scheduled to engage in dialogues with business association leaders, including the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), SME Support Japan (SMRJ), Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA), Japan Association of Corporate Executives (Keizai Doyukai), Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), ASEAN Japan Centre, MUFG Bank, Japan Chamber of Commerce (JCCI), Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC), and PayPay./.