– The “ASEAN-Japan Music Festival 2019” will take place in Vietnam for the first time on July 28, featuring top music stars from Japan and ASEAN countries.The event, themed “Prayer for Peace,” will be held by the Vietnam Television (VTV) and the Japan Foundation Asia Centre at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi.Through music, the festival is expected to send out a message about the value of peace and contribute to the development of Japan and ASEAN countries, VTV Director General Tran Binh Minh told a press conference to announce the event on July 27.It is held as a part of the "ASEAN-Japan Day" Commemorative Event that Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo announced to host, at the Japan-ASEAN Summit of last year. This programme is produced by Vietnam-Japan and Japan-Vietnam Special Ambassador Ryotaro Sugi, who is also Special Ambassador for Japan and ASEAN.The music festival will be aired by VTV at 20:10 on August 11. –VNA