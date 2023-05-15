World Thailand: largest political parties agree to set up coalition after election Leaders of Thailand's Pheu Thai Party said it agreed to the proposal to form a coalition with the Move Forward party (MFP) and confirmed there are no plans to form a government with any other political party.

World Cambodia recognises over 15,000 election observers The National Election Committee (NEC) of Cambodia has officially recognised more than 15,000 domestic observers and special guests who will monitor the coming 7th National Assembly election.

World Indonesia, India’s navies conduct joint exercise The navies of Indonesia and India on May 14 began a six-day maritime exercise in sync with their overall efforts to expand bilateral military engagement.

World Malaysia, RoK strengthen cooperation in agriculture Malaysia and the Republic of Korea (Rok) will strengthen bilateral cooperation and trade in agriculture, according to Malaysia’s Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (MAFS).